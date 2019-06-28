Preparations underway for this weekend’s Pride parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - As Pride month comes to an end the party is just beginning. This weekend will be filled with celebrations and festivities including at Motif Seattle in the heart of downtown.

The only place to offer an outdoor patio overlooking Sunday's parade route is bound to attract plenty of spectators. Sunday morning the hotel is offering a specialty menu from 10a - 2p with a portion of the day's proceeds going to the Greater Seattle Business Association Scholarship Program.

Tickets and experiences can be bought in advance on their website. Also peek the video for a look at how the team is preparing for the weekend's festivities.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.