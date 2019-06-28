Peggy Hill: If you spot this woman before heading for a hike — call 911

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

If you’re about to hit a hiking trail in the Spokane area this weekend and see this woman when you park your car – stay in your vehicle — and call 911.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Peggy Hill is the suspect in multiple car prowls at trailhead spots.

She has a warrant for her arrest for skipping court on a burglary charge.

She’s 42 years old, 5’3” and weighs 125 pounds.

If you spot her before a hike, or know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to her arrest.