Peggy Hill: If you spot this woman before heading for a hike — call 911

Posted 2:33 PM, June 28, 2019, by

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —
If you’re about to hit a hiking trail in the Spokane area this weekend and see this woman when you park your car – stay in your vehicle — and call 911.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Peggy Hill is the suspect in multiple car prowls at trailhead spots.

She has a warrant for her arrest for skipping court on a burglary charge.

She’s 42 years old, 5’3” and weighs 125 pounds.

If you spot her before a hike, or know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to her arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.