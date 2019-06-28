Payton Maddy: Wanted domestic violence offender also convicted of hit-and-run assault on deputy, K9 dog

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A Ford Mustang flies by a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy after it was reported stolen and was seen recklessly speeding through a slow zone.

Payton Maddy was behind the wheel with his girlfriend inside. When he stopped in a driveway and got hemmed in by a patrol car — He jammed it into reverse and rammed the deputy’s vehicle — hitting it so hard that it caused a K9 in the backseat to bash into its dog cage. The K9 was okay. Maddy drove off, Ditched the ‘Stang a couple blocks away — and ran – leaving his girlfriend behind. He was arrested later in Lake Stevens and convicted of assault on a law enforcement officer and attempting to elude.

That was in 2016 and now he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections in Snohomish County for breaking probation on those crimes.

Payton Maddy also has a slew of domestic violence convictions on his rap sheet and warrants right now for assault 4, violating a protection order and lying to police.d

DOC officers think he may be hiding in the Smokey Point, Lake Stevens, or Everett areas of Snohomish County and could be driving a Saab.

He’s 25 years old, 5’8”and weighs 138 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.