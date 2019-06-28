Measles case confirmed in King Co. child; 7th since start of May

SEATTLE — Health officials say they are investigating a newly confirmed case of measles in a King County child.

The case involves a child who received care at the Seattle Children’s Hospital emergency department. They remain hospitalized, county health officials said Friday in a release.

The child was contagious when they visited the emergency department on June 23 and June 26 before being diagnosed. They also were contagious when they went to the Fred Meyer store at 25250 Pacific Hwy S. in Kent on June 19, officials said in a release.

The case marks seven measles cases in King County residents since the beginning of May. County health officials say they are investigating the source of the newest case and are trying to determine if it’s connected to other cases in King County and in the state.

According to the state health department, measles is highly contagious and can be serious. Measles is easily spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Almost everyone who has not had the vaccine or measles previously will get measles if they are exposed to the measles virus.

Washington residents can check vaccination records and immunization status here.