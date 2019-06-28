Man breaks into King Co. Sheriff’s Office, brings donuts and smokes a cigar

FAIRWOOD, Wash. — A man who said he’d “rather go to jail for breaking a storefront than kill his roommate” shattered a window to get into the King County Sheriff’s Office in Fairwood, where deputies found him with his feet up on a chair, watching TV and had just finished smoking a cigar.

Here’s where the story gets even more bizarre: He brought officers a fresh box of donuts as a peace offering.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy who found him in a back room just after midnight one day last week asked the 26-year-old whether he had broken the glass of the storefront in Fairwood.

The man said yes, explaining that he would rather go to jail for breaking into the storefront than “kill his roommate.”

He thought deputies might be upset with him for shattering their window, which is why he brought the fresh box of donuts.

“As he wished, the suspect was booked into the King County Jail. No word on the fate of the donuts,” the sheriff’s office quipped on Facebook.