Kyle Heinz and Jennifer Evans: Criminal couple — both with big rap sheets — on the run

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The Department of Corrections says criminal couple, Kyle Heinz and Jennifer Evans, are both wanted for breaking probation.

Heinz has four arrest warrants in all and is on state supervision for a meth conviction. He’s a High-Violent Offender with multiple convictions for drugs and domestic violence assaults on his rap sheet.

He’s 31 years old, 6’3” and weighs 200 pounds.

Jennifer Evans’ long criminal history includes possession of meth, theft, identity theft, auto theft, forgery and resisting arrest.

She’s 39 years old, 5’7”, 160 pounds and has scarring on her forehead, above her left eye.

DOC officers say both have ties to Prosser.

If you spot them together, or know where either half of this criminal couple is hiding, contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) and claim the cash reward you’ll get if your tip helps lead to either, or both of their arrests.