King Co. family choir singing their way to church trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A choir in Federal Way is using their voices to try and raise money for a big church trip to Mississippi.

No matter their age, each voice in the family choir called 'Gave' is big. When the seven members - Kym, Charina, Ratavy, Teshina, Princess, Mookie and Junior- harmonize, it's bigger than just the music.

From ages 9 years old to 24 years old, they find time each week to sing together. For Kim Grant, her children's beautiful voices are a reflection of their spirituality.

"They're singing for the Lord," she said.

They're also singing to raise enough money for an upcoming church trip. Over the last month, the siblings have been outside Mariners games, working to raise $5,000 to go to Mississippi.

The trip is planned for July 24. 'Gave' will be outside each Mariners home game until that date, performing to raise money.