Ken Behring, former Seattle Seahawks owner, dies at age 91

SEATTLE — Former owner of the Seattle Seahawks Ken Behring died earlier this week at age 91.

Behring died on Tuesday, but the Seahawks first reported the news on Friday.

“We are saddened by the loss of former Seahawks owner Ken Behring,” the team said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Behring’s family and friends.”

The Nordstrom family sold the Seahawks to Behring in 1988. Behring owned the team for nearly a decade before Paul Allen bought the team.

Seattle went 61-83 and made the playoffs once while Behring owned the team, according to NFL.com.

Behring founded the Seattle Seahawks Charitable Foundation which promotes “the healthy, social, emotional, intellectual and physical development of youth by enhancing opportunities for participation in sports and fitness activities.”

He later created the Wheelchair Foundation and traveled the world to deliver wheelchairs to disabled people on five continents.