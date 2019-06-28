FBI offering $5,000 reward in Renton church Pride display vandalism case

RENTON, Wash. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information after a Renton church’s Pride display was vandalized earlier this month.

The display at United Christian Church featured six doors painted in rainbow colors that read “God’s doors are open to all.” The doors were vandalized multiple times in June.

The most recent incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. June 19 when officials say someone attached and set off firework-like explosives on the doors.

A bible verse condemning anyone who is with someone of the same sex was also written on one of the doors.

After the incidents, members of the church stood behind their message and put the display back up. They also later added a seventh door that reads “love wins.”

“Our goal is to bring love and positivity to the community,” Jolynn Kenney told Q13 News earlier this month.

The FBI said Friday in a release that it is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or people responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Seattle field office at 206-622-0460 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.