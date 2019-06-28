Blonde Bank Bandit: Help ID robbery suspect seen on surveillance video after ditching disguise

WANTED IN KIRKLAND –

Your help’s needed in the hunt for a bank robbery suspect in Kirkland who thought his disguise would protect him.

Police say he walked into the Key Bank in Totem Lake on June 6th wearing a blue and white trench coat, bandana, dark hat and sunglasses — and yelled at the tellers to give all the money — which they did.

He took off on foot and when detectives canvassed the area, they found surveillance video of him after he dumped his disguise behind some nearby businesses. You can see his bright blonde hair and the way he walks, kind of slouches all hunched over.

"On camera, he can be seen walking as he's looking around on the video, probably looking for police, because he knew that we were after him at that point in time. We don't know if he lives in the area in Kirkland, or if he came to our city and committed the crime and then left on a bus in another vehicle and somehow got out of our city,” said Kirkland Police Det. Corporal Cody Mann. "He obviously walks with some sort of extreme slouch. We would love to identify him, figure out who he is and get him off the streets just for the mere fact that he was successful on this go-around. It's very likely that he could try it again and we just don't want to see anybody get hurt."

If you know this Blonde Bank Bandit, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a full $1,000 cash reward. Just call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or download the P3 Tips App to your cell phone for free and you can send photos and any info right to Kirkland Police anonymously.