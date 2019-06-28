1 hospitalized after bike, bus crash in Seattle

.@SeattlePD investigating a bus vs bicyclist collision at Denny & Stewart. Rider taken to HMC with life threatening injuries. Expect traffic to be a mess in this area for quite a while. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/wRsh0LG0WV — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) June 29, 2019

SEATTLE — A man was hospitalized Friday after a crash involving a bus and a bicycle.

The crash was reported at about 7:35 p.m. Denny Way and Stewart Street.

Seattle Police say the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after the crash. A hospital spokesperson said Friday evening that he was in serious condition.

The streets were closed while officials investigate. The Seattle Department of Transportation said there were “significant backups” on Denny Way.

