Tacoma schools holding silent auction to raise money for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- You've heard of back to school shopping, but in Tacoma, people are going back to school to shop.

For the first time ever, Tacoma Public Schools is holding a silent auction at the old Hunt Middle School. The goal is to raise money for students.

The school items up for bid have outlived their life with the district. Instead of going through a third party to sell them, the district is hoping to make more money auctioning the items themselves.

"Anything to try and help make money for the district to give back to the kids to keep their programs going was our goal," said Cheri Estrada with Tacoma Public Schools.

The silent auction bidding wraps up Friday, but the sale goes until Saturday. Estrada says if they are successful, the district hopes to do it again next year.