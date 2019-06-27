Pierce County ME’s office identifies two teens killed in fiery crash

GRAHAM, Wash. -- The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two teenagers who were killed in a fiery crash with a semi Tuesday afternoon.

Gaven Seastrum, 16, and Angel Collins, 15, both of Graham, died when the vehicle they were in collided with a semi.

Troopers said the semi was traveling north on SR-161 in Graham when the vehicle the teens were in were trying to take a left turn on 244th Street E. The vehicle the teens were in burst into flames.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

