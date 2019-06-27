No swimming, fishing at Golden Gardens due to sewage overflow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Stay out of the water at Golden Gardens beach.

A 16,500-gallon sewage overflow has prompted Seattle and King County Public Health to issue a "no contact" advisory for Golden Gardens Park, a popular and scenic summer hangout in the Ballard area.

Signs have been posted at public access points, and the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area.

Swimming in the contaminated water can cause gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses, according to health officials. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

The overflow has been stopped, but water samples showed high levels of bacteria.

The water will be closed to swimming and fishing until further notice.