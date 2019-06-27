Missing Bothell man last seen June 7

BOTHELL, Wash. – Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 38 year-old Namig Bekirov of Bothell, who has not been heard from since Friday, June 7.

Namig’s 2017 silver Dodge truck with license plate #C66888K is also missing. The truck has a Monster Energy decal on the center rear window. Namig does not have a known history of mental health or substance abuse issues.

Family members are concerned because it is unusual for Namig to be out of contact for such a long period of time, detectives said. Namig has brown hair, is 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Anyone with information about Namig or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.