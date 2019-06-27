Isolated thunderstorms possible through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The forecast for thunderstorms continues through Saturday morning.

Isolated storms will mainly roll through during the afternoon hours. Thursday and Friday start out sunny but by the afternoon hours the skies get dark and we get isolated thunderstorms. Most just get a little rain but some will have that “high intensity, short duration” storminess.

Most of the storms stay near the mountains or foothills of the both the Olympics and Cascades but a few will swing close to the metro from time to time. Places like Olympia, Puyallup and Mount Vernon will have storms.

Saturday starts out damp but the day will be fine. Sunday looks nice and sunny. Enjoy! Right now, July 4 looks good with highs in the 70s.