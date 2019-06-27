× Family remembers Graham teen killed in crash: ‘He was just the most wonderful person’

GRAHAM, Wash. — The two victims in a deadly car crash in Graham are identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner as 16-year-old Gaven Seastrum and 15-year-old Angel Collins. They were both students at Graham- Kapowsin High School. “He deserves to have everyone know how wonderful he was.”

One month into the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, there is just one day that will forever stick in Alexus and Tylor Seastums’ minds.

“We are just looking one minute into the future and not much further.”

June 25 was the day their 16-year-old brother Gaven and his friend, 15-year-old Angel Collins, died in a fiery crash in Graham.

Gaven’s sister Alexus sharing about him, “He deserves to have everyone know how wonderful he was.” “He just wanted to serve his country.”

Gaven was planning to go to the Pierce County Skills Center to learn about fire science and then boot camp so he could join the Marines as a firefighter after high school.

“He was in JROTC and he fell in love with the program and the people and he just wanted to serve his country.”

Troopers say Gaven was driving the car and tried to make a left turn on 244th Street E. when the car collided with a semi-truck heading north on State Route 161. Gaven’s car then burst into flames.

Alexus and Tylor’s baby brother is leaving them with only memories.

“He wanted to learn card tricks, and watched YouTube videos, and figured out how to do them, and he was really good—he got a top hat and his own signature, and decided to be ‘the Great Gaven.’”

“Devoted, kind, motivated. He wanted to serve everyone he could.”

The Bethel School District says counselors are currently available at all district summer school sites in order to provide support to students who knew Gaven and Angel.

Tylor says his brother was the strongest person he knew. “Devoted, kind, motivated—he wanted to serve everyone he could, no matter what, no matter what boundaries, no matter what obstacles he had to overcome, he did (long pause) he just found a way.

The semi truck driver was not hurt in the crash. Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

A candlelight vigil for the teens will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Frontier Park, in Graham.

A friend of Angel’s family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral/memorial costs.