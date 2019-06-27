CenturyLink Field gets new, state-of-the-art playfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Some new turf was installed at CenturyLink Field Thursday and officials with the Seahawks and Sounders FC say it should be a big boon for athletes.

They call it FieldTurf Revolution 360, and it replaces the previous, 3-year-old playing surface. The two teams collaborated with First & Goal Inc, and they say the new surface “offers unmatched performance and safety characteristics.”

The field is made from a state-of-the-art monofilament fiber that should offer maximum playability for the athletes while preserving it from wear and tear.

"It is imperative that we continue to provide the best playing surface for both the Seahawks and Sounders FC,” said David Young, the General Manager of CenturyLink Field.

The Sounders will get the chance to break in the new field when they play the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday.