Seattle artist beautifying city one electric box at a time

SEATTLE -- There's art everywhere you look in our city, but you may have noticed some of that art recently on something you walk by every day and never pay attention to.

Desmond Hansen is a West Seattle based artist that's doing his part to beautify our city, one electric box at a time.

From Paul Allen to Jimi Hendrix to Bruce Lee, Sir Mix-a-Lot and more, a long list of Seattle greats are represented in Hansen's art. You can follow his work and see a map of where to find his electric box murals by visiting his Facebook and Instagram pages.