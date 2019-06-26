Seafair announces Blue Angels 2019 dates and times; no I-90 closures this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer means it's almost time for Seafair and the annual U.S. Navy Blue Angels performances.

Something new for this year: no Interstate 90 closures. Seafair says the flight area over Lake Washington has shifted south, so access to the I-90 floating bridge and Seward Park will remain open.

Practice is scheduled for Thursday, August 1. The Blue Angels will be parked at Seattle's Museum of Flight while they are in town.

Performances will be from 3 - 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 2, 3 and 4).

Seafair has been an annual tradition in Seattle for more than 70 years.