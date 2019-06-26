Iconic Tulip Town sold to Skagit County venture capital group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. VERNON, Wash. -- The iconic Tulip Town in Skagit County is under new ownership, but it will stay local.

According to the Skagit Valley Herald, local venture capital group Spinach Bus Ventures bought the farm last week.

Tulip Town has been for sale since December 2017, but the owners had a hard time selling it.

They're now working with the new owners to teach them about the farm.

The new owners say they want to focus on the tulip bulb business while exploring options to bring visitors to the farm year-round.

From the Herald: