#BREAKING Tire shop in Woodinville burning— smoke is obviously an issue. We are heading there now, details on @Q13FOX https://t.co/v1y0SKo5Hr — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 27, 2019

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire Wednesday in Woodinville.

It happened in the 6200 block of 238th Street SE.

Snohomish County fire officials say the fire involving scrap metal and styrofoam created heavy smoke that was drifting across highway 522. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Firefighters are battling a commercial fire made of scrap metal and styrofoam pile. There is a lot of smoke in the area and crossing hwy 522. No injuries reported.

Keep clear of the area. https://t.co/PUY7tCvDPc pic.twitter.com/WUKKndwEZy — Snohomish Co. Fire 7 (@SnoCountyFire7) June 27, 2019