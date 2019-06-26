Deputies seek ID of burglary suspect who stole $4,500 E-bike from Pierce Co. business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIERCE COUNTY -- A burglary suspect shattered more than just a window pane at Wattzup E-Bikes in University Place on Sunday. Just after 5:00 a.m. he stole a brand new red and black Atom Lynx 6 27.5 Pro electric bicycle.

"We are a small family-owned business and that bike that was stolen was about $4,500," said owner Heather Easley.

The suspect came prepared with tools to cut the chains and cables securing the E-bike that he rode away from the store.

Pierce County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify him. The suspect was wearing red shoes and appears to be only about 5 feet 6 inches. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that identifies him.

"We offer rewards for theft and burglary cases because we know these suspects are doing this on a daily basis and that's how they're making a living and over time they're responsible for a lot of our crime," said Det. Ed Troyer.

Heather and her husband also operate the Down Right Cozy Fireplace Shop in the same building at 27th St. W. in University Place. They are now planning to install a loud alarm to their surveillance system to scare off any future burglars.

"It just hurts to know that there are people that are willing to take. We work hard and it's disappointing that people feel like they can just come in and take things and do that," said Easley.

If you can identify the suspect, you will remain anonymous. Submit his name and any other info on his location or photos of him to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS.