Woman dies in Bremerton after suffering medical emergency while driving and losing control

Posted 2:55 PM, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, June 25, 2019

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman died Tuesday after crashing her car along a busy Bremerton road while suffering some kind of medical episode, the Bremerton Police Department said.

It happened along Kitsap Way near the highway just before noon when a woman in her mid-50s was driving to a funeral when she suffered a medical problem.  After the emergency, she lost control of her vehicle – careening into two cars, headed towards oncoming traffic before crashing near the northbound offramp of Highway 3.

Police say she had already died by the time officers responded but did not release her identity.

Kitsap Way was shut down in both directions for several hours while investigators figure out what happened.

No one else was hurt.

