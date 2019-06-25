Woman dies in Bremerton after suffering medical emergency while driving and losing control

BREMERTON, Wash. — A woman died Tuesday after crashing her car along a busy Bremerton road while suffering some kind of medical episode, the Bremerton Police Department said.

It happened along Kitsap Way near the highway just before noon when a woman in her mid-50s was driving to a funeral when she suffered a medical problem. After the emergency, she lost control of her vehicle – careening into two cars, headed towards oncoming traffic before crashing near the northbound offramp of Highway 3.

There are two vehicle crashes in the 4000-5000 of Kitsap Way causing tremendous traffic congestion. Please stay away from that are for the next few hours if at all possible. — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) June 25, 2019

Police say she had already died by the time officers responded but did not release her identity.

Kitsap Way was shut down in both directions for several hours while investigators figure out what happened.

No one else was hurt.