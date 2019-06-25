Sultan gas station workers may have cashed in $40K worth of customers’ winning lottery tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULTAN, Wash. -- Two workers at a convenience store in Sultan are accused of working together to fraudulently collect $40,000 worth of lottery tickets that may have belonged to customers.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old Monroe woman and a 30-year-old Sultan man, both employed at an AM/PM gas station on 2nd Street in Sultan, were arrested earlier this month on investigation of lottery fraud.

In April, an investigator for Washington’s Lottery went into the AM/PM location with what would have been a winning ticket.

One of the suspects reportedly told the investigator the ticket wasn’t a winner, and the Monroe woman proceeded to later turn that ticket in to a lottery office in Everett, collecting its associated winnings.

The Monroe woman is accused of turning in seven winning tickets since December 2018.

Detectives are still working to determine if the six other tickets belonged to other people.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.