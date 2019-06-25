Substitute teacher charged with molesting kindergartner at Kent elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A 72-year-old substitute teacher has been charged with molesting a kindergartner at an elementary school in Kent.

Court documents say it happened June 4 at Emerald Park Elementary School, when John Deveiteo was filling in for a teacher who went home sick.

Deveiteo, who has been a substitute teacher with the Kent School District since last year, reportedly had the child stay inside the classroom while other students went to recess.

According to the court documents, Deveiteo reportedly molested the 6-year-old girl after asking her to sit on his lap and watch a cartoon.

She told her parents about the encounter the same day.

Deveiteo has been charged with first-degree child molestation. His bail is $150,000.

A Kent School District spokesperson told the Kent Reporter that the district ran a background check on Deveiteo before he was hired. The district wouldn't say at which other schools he has been a substitute teacher, nor whether he taught in other districts before he was hired in Kent.