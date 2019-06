Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND -- One person is dead and two children have been taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash was a one car rollover on SR 202 near Ames Lake Road, it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The two children are in critical condition, according to the Washington State Patrol. No extent on the injuries they sustained.

The roadway is fully blocked for the investigation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.