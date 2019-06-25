Isolated thunderstorms possible through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Isolated thunderstorms are possible through Friday in western Washington. This is more like a mid-Spring pattern of sun and hail, thunder and rainbows!

Now through Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures, a little humid and isolated showers or thunderstorms. Most of the thunderstorms stay near the mountains.

Isolated thunderstorms continue Wednesday through Friday. Most over the mountains but I'm putting them in the forecast from time to time for the lowlands too. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/z62qVND5J4 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) June 26, 2019

Wednesday afternoon has isolated thunderstorms but ample sunshine mixed in. Thursday has showers and isolated thunderstorms all day with some sun breaks. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with a high near 65 degrees.

Friday will be similar, with sun, rain, hail, rainbows and isolated thunderstorms. The weekend looks pretty good, especially Sunday. July starts out nice with a good looking Fourth of July in the forecast!