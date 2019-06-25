Ikea testing food delivery service

IKEA is a company which sells ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances and other household goods. The company was founded in Sweden in 1943.

PARIS — Ikea is getting into the food delivery service.

The Swedish home furniture store is delivering certain foods to doorsteps. The service includes foods like beets, cabbage, salads and salmon (sorry, no Swedish meatballs). Right now the service is only in Paris. But if the pilot program is a success, Ikea is expected to expand its delivery service to other parts of Europe and eventually the U.S.

It’s not clear if the foods delivered are frozen or fresh. According to a study by Adroit Market Research, the online food delivery market is expected to hit nearly $162 billion by 2023 globally. In the U.S., it’s expected to generate a revenue of just over $115 billion.

