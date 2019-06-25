Healthy Living: Alopecia Areata conference comes to Renton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alopecia Areata is an auto-immune condition that causes hair loss on the head and in some cases the entire body.

Deeann Graham was diagnosed with Alopecia Areata as a child, and is one of the almost seven million people in the United States living with the condition. Deeann wrote a book called Head-On, Stories of Alopecia, and she is also an alopecia life coach.

This September, which is also Alopecia Awareness Month, Deeann plans on launching a podcast to help offer support to others living with the condition and also raise awareness.

"We'll be talking about anything from dating to lifestyle to traveling while you have alopecia, and the concerns that involve that and then lots of fun stuff," said Deeann. "There is support out there. You are never alone. There are 147 million people living with alopecia in the world so you're never alone."

Also in September, there is a documentary screening of "Harmony," offering a voice from multiple points of view from people diagnosed with alopecia to parents trying to understand and support their children. The documentary will debut on September 25 at 2931 1st Ave. in Seattle. To learn more, visit the Alopecia Support Group Facebook Page.

This year, the National Alopecia Areata Foundation is holding its annual conference in the Pacific Northwest. It's happening this weekend in Renton and is open to the public.

In addition, there is a camp hosted by the Children's Alopecia Project this Fall offering kids living with the condition a place to find support and make friends.