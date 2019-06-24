Man hospitalized after Capitol Hill shooting

SEATTLE — Authorities say a man was hospitalized Monday after being shot in Capitol Hill.

It was reported just after 8 p.m. in the area of Broadway and E. Howell Street near Cal Anderson Park.

Police say the man was shot three times and taken the hospital. He was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

According to police, the campus of nearby Seattle Central College was searched after the shooting but no suspect was located.

Officials are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Seeing @SeattlePD activity on Broadway at E Howell St blocking all NB & SB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/pt8eFLGIIX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 25, 2019