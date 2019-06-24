More cloudy, cool days ahead for the first week of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It will seem more like spring this week with cooler temperatures and a little rain.

Monday starts out cloudy with some drizzle. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 67 degrees.

Tuesday starts out cloudy with some light rain. Tuesday afternoon has showers for the nountains. There may be an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon but the Seattle metro area remains mostly dry.

Wednesday through Friday will have showers and sun breaks with highs near 64 degrees, cooler than normal by about 7 degrees. Wednesday through Friday has a good chance for isolated thunderstorm especially each afternoon.

The weekend looks a little better with highs near 70 and more sunshine than this week. Enjoy!