Three people shot in White Center alleyway; one in critical condition

WHITE CENTER, Calif. -- Three people showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in White Center Sunday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the victims came to Harborview Medical Center around 7 a.m. and were immediately treated. Officials with the hospital say one victim is in critical condition, another is in serious condition while the other victim was released.

They did not give out the names of the victims.

Authorities say they got reports of gunshots being fired in an alley near 16 Ave SW and 17 Ave SW around 5:30 a.m., but deputies didn’t find anything when they got there.

It wasn’t until the victims showed up at the hospital that they realized what happened. Investigators closed off the area and are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.