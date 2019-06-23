Apartment hunting in Seattle? Here are a few things to look out for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- When it comes to apartment hunting a lot of the focus is on things like outdoor space, high-speed internet or updated amenities but what about safety?

Q13 talked to the experts at PEMCO Insurance about the importance of looking into the building's safety features as well.

“It's important because renters are more likely to suffer a break-in to their apartment complex or their car in the parking lot, so it's really key to make sure the building you're moving into has good safety features,” said Kristine Zewe, an analyst with PEMCO.

Some buildings are much less vulnerable to crime than others even in the same neighborhood.

You can also ask your friends, co-workers or go on social media to find out about other neighborhoods and buildings you may not have considered in the first place.

