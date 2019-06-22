Knife-wielding suspect robs two coffee shops at least 80 miles apart then leads officers on dangerous chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 34-year-old knife-wielding man led law enforcement on a day-long, multi-county, crime spree that started when he robbed a bikini barista stand in Mount Vernon and ended with a car chase in Pierce County.

It started around 8 a.m. Friday morning, at the Foxy Lady Latte on the 2600 block of Henson Road in Mount Vernon. Police say the suspect got out of his car, showed the woman working he had a knife and demanded money.

“She didn’t believe it at first, then he pulled his knife out,” said Megan Hanson one of the employees at Foxy Lady Latte.

From that point, Washington State Troopers say the suspect's vehicle was sited at another armed robbery. This one happened about 80 miles away in Bremerton.

The crime spree then continued down into Pierce County.

Troopers attempted to use a spike strip to stop the suspect as he drove along SR 16. Trooper Johnna Batiste says the spike strip did not work, and a Trooper fired several shots at the suspect in an effort to protect himself and the public.

During the chase, the suspect hit at least two other cars on the road, Batiste said. He then got his car trapped between concrete barriers, fled on-foot up the 38th street ramp, and finally was arrested without incident, Batiste said.

Amazingly, during the all-day crime spree, there was no injuries to anyone involved.

The suspect's identity has been released. Q13 News is not naming him because he has not been charged.

Troopers say Tacoma Police will investigate the officer involved shooting.