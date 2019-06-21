Woman says she was racially profiled, removed from Alaska Airlines flight for texting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines is apologizing after a woman was removed from a flight out of Paine Field in Everett.

The passenger, who is Indian, claims she was racially profiled and removed from a flight on Memorial Day weekend after another passenger "raised a concern" about her texting. Poorvi Nair said during a press conference Friday that she was told the pilot and crew were not comfortable with her on the flight after the passenger's complaint.

She and a civil rights attorney say they plan to file a lawsuit.

In a statement Friday to Q13 News, Alaska Airlines says it's "deeply sorry for Ms. Nair's experience while traveling with us. She should not have been removed from her flight."

"We pride ourselves on treating all of our guests with care and respect-- and regret that we fell short in this case. We will learn from this and aim to make the situation right," the statement continues.