‘Toy Story 4’: The movie about a spork we needed

Recently, we have seen several reboots and sequels hitting the big screen. But more often than not, it disappoints. When “Toy Story 4” was first announced, I had the same reservations. Why add a fourth edition to what seemed like an already perfect ending in “Toy Story 3”?

But after watching the film, I realized I should have never doubted the actors and Pixar. They were never trying to top “Toy Story 3,” but found an opportunity to tell a different perspective. The newest chapter brought a lot of imagination, laughs and nostalgia.

Plot

A lot of the plot surrounds Woody (Tom Hanks) trying to find purpose again after Andy, who went off to college, gave him and the rest of the gang to a new kid, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw). The cowboy toy was a favorite of Bonnie’s at first, but she soon started focusing her attention to other toys. Woody is stuck hoping to regain Bonnie’s love, but after a new toy, made from a spork is introduced, Woody finds another purpose. The clumsy and awkward Forky (Tony Hale) was created by Bonnie during Kindergarten orientation and quickly becomes her new favorite. From there Woody tries to teach Forky the importance of being a toy and thus begins the wild adventure.

Along the way, Woody runs into an old flame of his, Bo Peep (Annie Potts), meets new friends and gets into some trouble.

New Characters

The new additions to “Toy Story 4” were delightful. Forky comes with a lot of laughs. His character brought comedic relief and innocence to the film. The new spork character was easily my favorite.

Other fun, new characters include Canadian dare devil Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), Bo Peep’s trusty sidekick Giggle McDimples (Alli Maki), carnival toys Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele) and a toy stuck at an antique shop Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

What made these new toys so much fun is the personality of each one. You could tell the director wanted each voice actor to put their own spin on their characters.

I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but you will also meet some new characters during the antique store scenes. They act as body guards and somehow inspire laughter and fear at the same time.

Takeaway

While we probably didn’t need a fourth edition of Toy Story, I’m glad we got it. What is incredible about this series of movies is the different plot lines Pixar has created. “Toy Story 4” is heartwarming, fun and very strange. It’s definitely worth bringing the family and seeing it as soon as possible.

Rating

5/5 Stars

A very high rating, but warranted. There is not a dull or slow moment during the film. You will either be laughing, crying or holding your breathe.