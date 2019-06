× Three homes catch fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in Lakewood early Friday morning.

The fire started at one house near Union Avenue Southwest and Spruce Street Southwest before spreading to houses on each side of it, according to West Pierce Fire.

Everyone inside the three houses involved were able to safely get out and no injuries were reported.

Five people have been displaced and Red Cross is assisting.

The fire is now under control. No word on a cause.