Tacoma tempts taste buds with free weekend event

Tacoma, Wash., - This weekend's Taste of Tacoma is being called the "ultimate summer get together."

Point Defiance Park plays host to over 200 food and specialty vendors with over 70 live bands and entertainment. As if that's not enough to keep everyone busy, watch chefs compete in cook-off battles, taste beer & wine samples and enjoy the Funtastic Carnival.

The 33rd annual Taste of Tacoma event runs through Sunday, June 23rd and includes free admission. Watch our sneak peek including these amazing cotton candy animals courtesy of first time vendor Sweet Art.

