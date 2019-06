× Tacoma student, mom talk about ‘amazing’ encounter with Governor Inslee

TACOMA, Wash. — Malik Goodrum, the incoming sophomore class president at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, had a chance encounter with Governor Jay Inslee this week that he said he will “remember for the rest of my life.”

Malik joined “Q13 News This Morning” with his mom, Rhea, to talk about how he wound up sitting next to the state’s elected leader and what advice he gave Inslee about his bid for the presidency.