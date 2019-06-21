Seawolves fans celebrate back-to-back championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you think of Seattle sports teams, rugby likely isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But maybe it should be. The Seattle Seawolves just won back-to-back Major League Rugby championships in 2018 and 2019.

"We knew it was coming." said Wendy Ogden, who made the trip from Bremerton to show her support. "We just knew it. We had all the faith in the world in them."

Fans lined up outside Seattle City Hall early Friday to celebrate the team's championship win with a flag raising and then a march to Pike Place.

"This is the largest scrum I've ever witnessed." Alex Fletcher joked. She would know. Fletcher is president of the UW Women's Rugby Club. She and a teammate came to congratulate the pros on their new plate. They stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow fans of all ages - from grandparents to kids in strollers. The Seawolves say support like that is what helps drive them to victories like the literal last-minute win in this year's championship.

"There were certain points in this year where the fans pushed us - and they really did push us over the line that last play as well." scrum half Phil Mack said. And one sentiment repeated over and over again Friday morning: this isn't just the team's championship shield - it belongs to the whole city.

"We don't do this for ourselves." said Air Force Captain Eric Duechle. "We do it for our family, and for the city. And we're going to go for three. Going for the three-peat!"