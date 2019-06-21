SDOT wants to hear from you: Rehab or replace the Ballard Bridge?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Ballard Bridge is 102 years old, and now it's age is starting to show.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is asking for your input to help determine if it's time to rehab the bridge -- or just replace it.

Every day, about 57,000 cars drive across the Ballard Bridge to get between the Ballard and Magnolia neighborhoods. SDOT launched an online survey to find out how you use the bridge and what you'd like to see from it in the future.

SDOT will host a public event to share the results later this summer.

The Ballard Bridge was built in 1917 across Salmon Bay. The 2,854-foot bridge is a bascule bridge that opens to allow taller ships to use the ship canal. SDOT says it performs regular maintenance and inspections on the bridge, but because it's so old, more significant rehabilitation may be needed to sustain the current level of operations. Officials say it's still in good condition today, but they want to plan ahead.

The Ballard Bridge Planning Study is funded by the Levy to Move Seattle, which was approved by voters in November 2015. The nine-year, $930 million levy provides funding to improve safety, maintain streets and bridges, as well as, invest in affordable travel options.