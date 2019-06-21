× Oregon Republicans missing for second day

Republicans in the Oregon Senate were absent for a second day to delay a vote on a sweeping climate policy.

None of the 11 GOP Senators appeared Friday morning. They had until 11 a.m. to show if they want to avoid a $500 fine.

Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the state police to round up Republican senators who fled the Legislature — and in some cases, the state — to thwart passage of a climate proposal that would dramatically lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050. Under the proposed bill, Oregon would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution “allowances” for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. The legislation would lower that cap over time to encourage businesses to move away from fossil fuels.

The Oregon State Police has confirmed it is working with out of state of state resources to track the lawmakers down.