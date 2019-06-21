× No change to pass interference rule by competition committee

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced Thursday.

That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.

Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule’s one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.

But that replay official will need “clear and obvious visual evidence” to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review.

The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.