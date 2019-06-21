× Man accused of attacking, robbing 68-year-old woman arrested after crash on I-405

SEATTLE — The man accused of viciously attacking and robbing a 68-year-old woman outside of her South Seattle home has been arrested after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle on I-405 in Tukwila.

Seattle Police say the suspect fled Friday morning when they tried to arrest him, but he was arrested after crashing the vehicle he used to flee from police.

Graphic surveillance video showed the victim, Mei Mei Yeung walking home on June 12, when out of nowhere a man ran up to the driveway and attacked her from behind.

Yeung tried to fight back, and you can hear her muffled cries for help on video.

The robber took her necklace, then went after her rings.

Watch her interview with Q13 below: