Chef Rivera’s Mofongo recipe

Posted 7:03 AM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, June 21, 2019

Chef Eric Rivera will be at Bacon, Eggs, and Kegs this weekend to serve up some delicious food.

But first, he’s cooking his delicious Mofongo on Q13 News this Morning.

Here’s the recipe:

Mofongo Recipe by Chef Eric Rivera

Ingredients:

3 each plantains, green

3 slices bacon, cooked and cut into lardon

6 cloves garlic, diced

Dried oregano, pinch

2 ounces distilled white vinegar

2 ounces extra virgin olive oil

Lechoncito sazón (proprietary spice available for purchase online)

Method:

Slice plantains into thick slices and shallow or deep fry in a neutral oil until golden. Then mash and mix all ingredients together in a mortar and pestle. Add a soft egg for breakfast or brunch and serve.

