2-year-old hospitalized after fall from third story window

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after falling out of a third story apartment window.

It happened in the 1000 block of 130th Street SW, east of McCollum Park.

This is the third incident in southern Snohomish County this week where a child was seriously injured after falling out of a window, officials said.

Medics are transporting a 2-year-old boy to Harborview injured in a fall from a third-floor window at an apartment complex in unincorporated south Everett. This is the third toddler we’ve seen this week with serious injuries from a window fall. Screens keep bugs out, not kids in. — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) June 22, 2019

On Monday, two young boys were injured in separate window falls that happened less than two miles and two hours apart. The first happened at Axis apartments along Highway 99 in Everett. The second occurred in the 800 block of 124th Street SW.

Fire officials say the boy in Friday’s incident was taken to Harborview after the fall.