SEATTLE – The jackpot for Washington’s Lotto has been grown to the largest amount in a decade with $11.3 million up for grabs.

With no one matching Wednesday’s six-number draw of 2-9-21-30-36-42, the jackpot jumped another $200,000 Thursday morning.

The next draw will happen Saturday, June, 22 at 8 p.m.

Information on where to buy tickets is available on their website.