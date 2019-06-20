Summer starts Friday with clouds and showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The last few hours of Spring 2019 will be pretty normal with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers with a high near 65.

Summer begins Friday at 8:54 a.m.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a cloudy start with some showers (most for the foothills). Thursday afternoon looks pleasant with just a few passing showers later in the day and a high near 65. Thursday night will be wet for the foothills.

Friday starts out cloudy again with most of the rain near the east side. The solstice arrives at 8:54 a.m., and that is right about the time the rain ends: appropriate for the last hours of spring, right?

Friday afternoon looks pretty nice with ample sunshine and a high near 71 degrees.

Saturday - the first full day of summer - looks great with sunshine and a high near 74. Sunday has another Marine push with cloudy skies and a high near 65. Right now, there is no hot weather in the forecast. Enjoy!