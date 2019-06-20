Liquor license revoked at Puyallup bar; owner arrested for drug trafficking

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the liquor license of a Puyallup bar after a seven-month investigation led to the owner being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

According to a release from the Liquor and Cannabis Board, the liquor license at Johnny’s Bar & Grill, 1100 Meridian North, is suspended for six months, until Dec. 15, while the board seeks to permanently revoke it.

Local and federal police got a tip in September that said the bar’s owner was selling drugs.

Undercover narcotics agents completed four controlled purchases at the bar, buying a total of 44.7 grams of cocaine.

Police searched the bar on April 17 and reportedly found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, synthetic cannabinoids and Oxycodone.

The owner was arrested on the following charges: Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

This is the first emergency suspension issued this year by the Liquot and Cannabis Board. There were four emergency suspensions last year.